FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,079. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.