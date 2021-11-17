FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,460. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

