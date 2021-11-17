FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in National Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 952,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 587.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 46,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

