FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,062 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,627,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,790,000.

VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 on Wednesday. 39,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

