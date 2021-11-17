FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,118 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,448,000.

Shares of BLV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 201,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

