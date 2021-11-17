Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERL traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company, which engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded by Victor Altomare in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

