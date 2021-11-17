Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FERL traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
About Fearless Films
