Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.96. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 3,158,763 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

