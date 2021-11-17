FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

