FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

FBBPF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 22,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.47.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

