Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 298.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.45.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

