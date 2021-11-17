Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

FRGI opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

