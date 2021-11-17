Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FWAC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 22nd

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FWAC) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 22nd. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FWAC stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $23,942,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $14,925,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $12,437,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $12,438,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $9,950,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

