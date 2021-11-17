Financial Comparison: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -3.00% 1.79% 0.60% Equity LifeStyle Properties 21.47% 20.04% 5.50%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $80.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -341.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.68 -$297.01 million ($0.62) -73.01 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.09 billion 14.18 $228.28 million $1.42 59.31

Equity LifeStyle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Vornado Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steven Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

