Financial Contrast: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for CF Bankshares and First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.13 $29.61 million $3.20 6.77 First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.98 $52.51 million $3.01 13.91

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.46% 1.39% First Bancshares 29.32% 9.50% 1.15%

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancshares beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.