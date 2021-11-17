Financial Contrast: Rafael (RFL) versus Its Rivals

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rafael to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rafael and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -4.38 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.77

Rafael’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rafael and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 307 961 1174 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Rafael’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Rafael competitors beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

