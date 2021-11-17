Financial Review: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Atrion alerts:

64.7% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atrion and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 20.58% 13.39% 12.05% Pulmonx -98.57% -20.53% -17.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atrion and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $147.59 million 9.52 $32.12 million $17.70 44.07 Pulmonx $32.73 million 42.78 -$32.23 million ($1.23) -30.90

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atrion and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.21%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Atrion.

Summary

Atrion beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.