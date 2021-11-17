Financial Review: ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) & Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for ESSA Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 23.40% 8.32% 0.87% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.36% 0.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.55 $16.42 million $1.65 10.35 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.11 $3.09 million N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

