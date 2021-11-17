Financial Review: Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY) & Its Rivals

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS: ROSYY) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion $229.04 million 11.09 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.27

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors 906 2798 2702 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 22.21%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 44.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors -122.31% -36.86% 0.55%

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom peers beat Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors. The company was founded on September 23, 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

