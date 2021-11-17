Financial Survey: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) vs. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70% Biocept -4.02% -8.71% -4.87%

This table compares Genetron and Biocept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 18.17 -$470.35 million ($0.54) -24.63 Biocept $27.46 million 2.09 -$17.81 million ($0.24) -16.21

Biocept has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genetron and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biocept 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genetron currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Biocept has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.14%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Genetron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Genetron has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biocept beats Genetron on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

