First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $178,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

