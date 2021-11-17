First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.51. 480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

About First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.