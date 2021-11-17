First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of First Financial Bankshares worth $46,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 863,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,606,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

