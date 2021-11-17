First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by 48.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,235. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

