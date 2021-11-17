First National Bank of South Miami Buys 300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

