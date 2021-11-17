First National Bank of South Miami Has $132,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $151.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

