First National Bank of South Miami Purchases New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.