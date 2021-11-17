First National Bank of South Miami Sells 522 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PROG were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after buying an additional 170,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

