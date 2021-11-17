First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 561.3% in October

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 561.3% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price objective (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

