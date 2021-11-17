First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.37 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of TRNO opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $77.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

