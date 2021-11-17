First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,637 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

