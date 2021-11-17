First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Stock Position Trimmed by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,712,000 after buying an additional 112,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 952,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,080,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

