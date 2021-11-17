First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,437.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $109,000.

NASDAQ FNY opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

