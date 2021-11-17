First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 490.9% in October

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 490.9% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:QABA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,256,000.

