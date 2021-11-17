First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 490.9% in October

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 490.9% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:QABA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
