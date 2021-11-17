First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 159.1% in October

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the October 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.