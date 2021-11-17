FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,875 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $79,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

