Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Update

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fision stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 153,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,191. Fision has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Fision alerts:

Fision Company Profile

FISION Corp. engages in the provision of proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its primary product offering is the Fision platform, a marketing software that collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates and distributes the numerous digital marketing assets of customers including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and any other material marketing assets.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.