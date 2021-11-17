Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Update

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fision stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 153,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,191. Fision has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Fision Company Profile
