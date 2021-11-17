Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years.
Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 74,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,334. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
