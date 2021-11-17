FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.80. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 4,565 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.