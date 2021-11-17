Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.26. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 307.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156,337 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,126 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.