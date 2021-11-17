Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 356,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.