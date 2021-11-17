Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 12,180 ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60.

