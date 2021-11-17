Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 18,207 First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEED. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8,376.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 423,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 575.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the period.

DEED stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

