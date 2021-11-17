Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.37% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter.

OVM stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

