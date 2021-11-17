Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $546,000 in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Shares of EDOG stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

