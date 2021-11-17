Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $507,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBSA opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

