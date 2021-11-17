Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

SCHH stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.16.

