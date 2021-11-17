Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Million

Analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to post sales of $7.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $9.38 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $34.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $38.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of FLUX opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.