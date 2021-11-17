FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 2.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.54. 32,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $84.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

