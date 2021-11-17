FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 254,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 14,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,244. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.