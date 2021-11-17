Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TUNE opened at GBX 1,612 ($21.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.32. The stock has a market cap of £945.63 million and a PE ratio of 44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,830 ($23.91).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

