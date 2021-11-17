Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TUNE opened at GBX 1,612 ($21.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.32. The stock has a market cap of £945.63 million and a PE ratio of 44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,830 ($23.91).
About Focusrite
